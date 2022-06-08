Summer Feeding programs in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kids are out on summer break and while some families are focusing on fun in the sun, others may be worrying about where their child’s next meal is coming from.

At least one in four children in Louisiana experience food insecurity according to Feeding America. Groups in Calcasieu Parish are working to help.

“Due to the increase in this economy and the price of everything going up, you won’t know people’s situation. A lot of people are dealing with hunger and we’re just trying to do our part to make sure people get fed,” volunteer Joshua Lewis said.

An empty parking lot on Moeling Street is now the spot where North Lake Charles residents can pick up free meals.

“A lot of people don’t know where to go and we just want to be one part of the solution to help,” Lewis said.

The Vessel Project started the summer feeding program for what they call an underserved area.

“North Lake Charles is a food desert with very few grocery stores or access to fresh foods, fresh produce,” founder of the Vessel Project Roishetta Ozane said.

Now they’re handing out meals to anybody who needs them each day.

“We knew kids got out of school last week and that children would need food to eat. So we decided to offer a feeding program, but to offer it to anybody that comes up needing food. We’re not gonna turn anyone away. If they have more than one child they can pick up as much as they need and just take it to go,” Ozane said.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has at least a dozen of their own sites for similar programs, but juror Mike Smith said this area of the parish needs particular attention.

“It’s definitely good to have an actual feeding program because a lot of kids depend on an actual meal at school. Now that school is out, they’re looking for meals elsewhere. So we are here now on the corner of Moeling and Adams, we’re trying to help fill the void,” Smith said.

The Vessel Project summer feeding program is located at 2210 Moeling Street. They will be handing out meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until July 29th.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is also holding similar programs throughout the parish. Lunch will be served daily, Monday through Friday, until Friday, July 29. All children ages 18 and under will receive meals at no charge. No registration is required. Program acceptance and participation requirements are the same for all children, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

DeQuincy Primary School, 3024 McNeese St., DeQuincy.

First Baptist Church, 401 S. Huntington St., Sulphur.

Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa.

J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa.

LaGrange High School, 3420 Louisiana Ave., Lake Charles.

Moss Bluff Middle School, 297 Park Rd., Moss Bluff.

Sulphur Housing Authority, 312 Brooks St., Sulphur.

Vinton High School, 1603 Penny Dr., Vinton.

Vinton Recreation Center (Ward 7 Recreation), 1615 Horridge St., Vinton.

Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake.

Western Heights Elementary School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Westlake.

W.T. Henning Elementary School, 774 Henning Dr., Sulphur.

Additionally, the following locations will also serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.:

Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa.

J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa.

Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake.

Western Heights Elementary School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Westlake.

All food must be eaten on site. No food can be taken out of the facility. For more information, call 721-4030 ext. 5111 or CLICK HERE.

