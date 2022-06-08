50/50 Thursdays
Ronald Greene hearing put on hold, special session postpones Gov. Edwards’ testimony

FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - House Speaker Clay Schexnayder released a statement in response to Governor John Bel Edwards’ call for an extraordinary session on June 15, just a day before he was to appear before the special committee investigating the death of Ronald Greene.

The special committee investigating Greene’s death had previously requested Gov. Edwards and his executive staff to appear before the committee on June 16. According to Schexnayder, due to the session on redistricting, the June 16 hearing on Greene’s death will have to be rescheduled.

“The magnitude of this hearing cannot be overstated and all deserve to have the committee’s full attention, which would not be possible during a special session,” Schexnayder said.

Greene died in 2019 during a violent arrest by Louisiana State Police near Monroe. The governor has insisted that he is not aware of any state police cover-up related to the arrest of Greene and claims he acted appropriately from the day he received a text message from former state police Colonel Kevin Reeves informing him of his death.

