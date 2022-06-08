Survivors gather on National Cancer Survivor’s Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - National Cancer Survivor’s Day was celebrated Sunday, June 5, as cancer survivors and supporters around the world brought awareness to the ongoing challenges survivors are met with. But most importantly the day was about celebrating life.

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Hosted a National Cancer Survivor’s Day event at Reeve’s Catering.

“Now it’s been five-and-a-half years out and I’m cancer free and I’m so thankful,” survivor Pat Robertson said.

Roberson said she was diagnosed with breast cancer following a lump found during a mammogram. She was one of more than 100 Southwest Louisiana cancer survivors who gathered for a the celebration.

“Oh my gosh. You don’t realize how many people are in the same boat you’re in or same category as to be survivors or that still have it or anything. This today was amazing for me,” Robertson said.

Robertson was joined by her cousin, Santea Richard, at the event.

“I’ve got CLL-SLL, which is leukemia and lymphoma,” Richard said.

Richard told 7News she’s been in treatments since 2017 and said the hardest part for her has been letting her daughters take care of her, especially the one she lives with.

“And to put all this on her,” Richard said. “It’s hard when you’re the mother and the child has to take care of you and so for her, I hope. I keep on going.”

She said the support she’s received and knowing her purpose has kept her fighting.

Both Richard and Robertson have a message for others.

“Do your mammograms every year or whatever your doctor tells you to do and just try to stay positive about everything and be aware of any kind of signs that your body is trying to tell you, don’t ignore,” Robertson said.

“Anything irregular in your body, go have it check,” Richard said.

This was the first year Lake Charles Memorial Hospital hosted this event. Oncology nurse practitioner and director of the LCMH cancer survivor program Lacey Stickelll said they anticipate holding it again next year.

“Statistically, you know, becoming a survivor isn’t always in your favor and bringing all of these people together to be able to bond and celebrate over the journey that they went through and really celebrate the heroes that they are is just a blessing to all of us,” Stickell said.

Cancer affects everyone whether that person has cancer or knows someone who does. There are more than 43 million cancer survivors worldwide and this day is to celebrate all of them. National Cancer Survivor’s Day is celebrated the first Sunday in June each year.

