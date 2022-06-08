Miss Louisiana 2021 Reflects on her Reign

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s a bittersweet moment for Julia Claire Williams, Miss Louisiana 2021, as she prepares to crown her successor next week.

“It’s all coming to a close, I’ll be performing my jazz dance, last dance, on the Saturday night of finals and what a poetic moment because it genuinely is my last dance,” says Williams. “And, I have been so emotional thinking about that because dance has been my passion for the longest time.”

She says being Miss Louisiana this past year has awarded her so many wonderful experiences, and she’s excited another young woman will be able to have those experiences too.

With the Miss Louisiana 2022 Competition kicking off next week, she’s reflecting on some of her fondest memories - including speaking with kids.

“My heart has felt the fullest all year when kids come up to me after I speak to them in schools and talk to me about their newfound confidence after hearing me speak or after hearing that I have some of the same struggles that they do,” says Williams.

In July, she’s heading to the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Monroe with the dream of becoming a pediatrician.

“I’ve won over $27,000 in scholarships to put toward my medical school tuition which is life-changing and huge, to say the least,” says Williams. “And, I feel like not many people can say that, and I have the Miss America and Miss Louisiana organizations to thank for that. And, besides scholarships, I have taken away all the experiences and the people and children that I’ve met along the way.”

Preliminary Competitions for Miss Louisiana 2022 are on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. with Finals on Saturday, which will be streamed live on KNOE from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. You can buy tickets to the event on ticketmaster. All competitions are at the W.L. Jack Howard Theatre at the Monroe Civic Center.

