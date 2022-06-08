50/50 Thursdays
LSUE’s Chloe Bennett lands another All-American accolade

By Travis Webb
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EUNICE, La. – LSU Eunice softball pitcher Chloe Bennett earned her second All-American recognition this week as she was named to the NJCAA Division II All-American squad. The organization announced the team on Tuesday.

Bennett landed on the third team after she was also named to the NFCA’s first-team All-American squad earlier this month.

Bennett’s NJCAA nominations give LSU Eunice 39 All-American designations from 26 different players since 2009.  She’s one of now 12 LSUE players to earn All-American honors in the same season from both the NFCA and NJCAA.

Bennett enjoyed a breakout campaign as the Bengals’ ace in the circle as a freshman.  The Rosepine HS product went 23-10 with a 2.84 earned run average.  Bennett set a new single-season strikeout record at LSUE with 240 punchouts.  Her first game with LSUE would be a home no-hitter and her second start saw Bennett throw a perfect game.  It was one of two perfect games on the season for Bennett, also twirling a gem against Tyler JC in late April.

She was also named to the NFCA and NJCAA All-Region teams while also being recognized on the NJCAA Softball National Tournament All-Tournament team.

The Bengals ended the 2022 season with a 36-22 record, placing fifth at the NJCAA National Tournament.

