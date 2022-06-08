Louisiana Ave. residents ask LC City Council for drainage help

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents who say a new subdivision has made flooding problems worse brought their concerns to the Lake Charles City Council Tuesday night.

Residents who live on Louisiana Avenue south of McNeese Street say the subdivision is causing flooding to get worse. The new subdivision is higher than the older homes.

Resident Danny Lambert said something needs to be done.

“It’s not a matter of if we’re going to flood. Because all that water, them building up the land, is coming onto use, it’s four foot higher now. It ain’t got nowhere to go but on us,” he said.

Residents want to make sure city ordinances were followed from the start. They received assurances from council and the mayor that if there’s a compliance problem, they will fix it.

“Our staff is out there to make sure that it was built according to the site plan that was submitted to the city. If there are any deficiencies, if they did cut any corners, we will work with them to make sure they address that, remedy that,” said Mayor Nic Hunter.

Despite assurances, 77-year-old Theresa Lynn Manuel wanted to make sure they understand the toll it is taking on residents who have flooded.

“When they first started building this, I was the first one to scream bloody murder. ‘You’re too high.’ I went and talked to the man building the houses. I said, ‘I’m going to sue you.’ He said, ‘Ms. Manuel you can’t.’ I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘the City gave me permission to go this high.’ Oh, thank you very much city. Give me a four-foot hill behind my house,” she said.

Manuel went on to tell them about the ordeal of trying to raise her furniture when there’s a threat of substantial rain. She says she puts everything on bricks to try to keep it dry.

Residents are satisfied that the city is going to try to investigate and remedy their problems. Officials who own the subdivision have not responded to the concerns publicly.

Citizens get an opportunity to speak at the end of Lake Charles City Council agenda meetings.

