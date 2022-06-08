LEGAL CORNER: Can we adopt a grandchild in our custody?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers questions about civil matters.

QUESTION: My wife and I have custody of our grandchild and we are thinking about adopting him. Is that something we can do, and if so, what would it take?

ANSWER: Yes, that is certainly possible.

In order to do so, the easiest route would be to ask the biological parents if they would consent to adoption, but if they are not agreeable to that, there are a few things that you would have to prove.

First, you would have to show that both biological parents have not made any attempts to contact the child in at least six months, without there being any just cause as to why they haven’t contacted the child.

Or you would have to show that the biological parents haven’t paid child support in at least six months without there being just cause as to why they haven’t paid the child support.

If you can prove one of those things, the judge will then look at if it is in the best interest of the child to be adopted, and if you can prove that, then yes, you can get the court to grant the adoption.

QUESTION: Me and my neighbor are fighting over our property line, how can we resolve this?

ANSWER: Well, again, the best thing to do is talk to your neighbor and see if you can reconcile your differences, but if that isn’t happening, the best thing to do is consult with an attorney about filing what’s called a “boundary dispute.”

In these types of suits, what will typically happen is that both sides will hire surveyors to examine the property and any historical documents that may lead them to determine what is the legal boundary lines of the property.

Once each side has their surveys, typically the attorneys will compare each survey and see if there is common ground between what the surveyors are saying is the boundary line.

If the surveyors are disagreeing, a third surveyor may come in to break a tie, or each side may have their hearing before the judge and present their arguments as to why their survey is correct and let the judge decide what the legal boundary line is.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.