Laws in Louisiana prevent domestic abusers from owning a firearm

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to domestic violence deaths, but a new program could change that.

“In domestic violence situations where there is a firearm present, you are 500 times more likely to be murdered with a firearm,” said Monica Taylor, Special Projects Coordinator for the Attorney General’s Office.

The statistics are eye-opening, as 66% of domestic violence victims in Louisiana are killed with a firearm. That is higher than the national average, according to the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Louisiana has a law put in place to protect a victim when they endure violence from a loved one.

“The legislature passed a law in 2018 that removes firearms from people convicted of domestic violence or who have a domestic violence protective order against them,” explained Taylor.

Abusers with an order against them or those already facing domestic charges have three days to turn in their firearms to law enforcement.

“You interject a gun with that kind of family behavior, and it can become very dangerous,” said Melanie Fields, chief prosecutor for East Baton Rouge domestic violence cases.

Just last year, EBR had 36 domestic violent deaths.

Field said the DA’s office tags along with agencies to do “Knocks and Talks,” checking on abusers and making sure they do not have a gun.

“The checks are important because an abuser doesn’t automatically recognize, ‘Hey, I’m an abuser.’ It’s all about power and control, and they want to control everything about life. When you have someone, who either strangles or threatens suicide or homicide and you have a gun, those people are more likely to actually follow through in those fits of rage,” added Fields.

If you know an abuser who has a firearm, the best thing to do is to notify the police. You can also reach out to an advocacy center:

Capital Area Family Justice Center: (225) 239-7880

The Butterfly Society: (225) 347-7725

Iris Domestic Violence Center: (225) 389-3001

