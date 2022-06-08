Lake Charles hosts SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles will be hosting The Residence Inn SWLA Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival this weekend at The Stables at Le Bocage.

There will be balloons, live music, air-conditioned rest stations, a kid’s zone, giant glow-in-the-dark kites, local favorite food vendors, VIP tent tickets, and maybe even a skydiver and a few horses.

VIP entry to the festival, includes a free tethered balloon ride, an air-conditioned tent and restroom, and a gourmet dinner. Plus, a private seating area for the concerts and VIP parking. Children over 5 must have a kids VIP ticket to enter the VIP tent.

Tethered Balloon Rides will be sold on-site for $20 per person between 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Additionally, each night, a beautiful Balloon Glow will be planned for 8:30 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

The Stables at Le Bocage is located at 4550 Southpark Dr. in Lake Charles 70607.

Scheduled Bands

Wayne Toups

3 Beards

Caden Gillard

Dustin Sonnier

The Flamethrowers

Parish County Line

Johnny Jimenez

Charlie Wayne Band

Dani Lacour

Hours

5 p.m. - 11 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022

12 p.m. -11 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022

Tickets

General admission tickets: $20 for a one-day adult ticket and $10 for children 5 and over.

Ultimate VIP Pass: $100 this includes entry all day to the festival on the night of your choosing.

Weekend VIP Pass: $180 this includes entry all weekend to the festival.

You can purchase tickets online at www.swlaballoonfest.com.

Parking

VIP Parking is onsite with ticket purchase

General Admission parking will be located on South Park Rd, across the street from The Stables at Le Bocage.

Handicap parking will be available with proof of valid permit.

Premier Parking is located near the front entrance, it must be purchased online in advance for $10. The availability of premier parking is limited.

