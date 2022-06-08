50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Charles hosts SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles will be hosting The Residence Inn SWLA Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival this weekend at The Stables at Le Bocage.

There will be balloons, live music, air-conditioned rest stations, a kid’s zone, giant glow-in-the-dark kites, local favorite food vendors, VIP tent tickets, and maybe even a skydiver and a few horses.

VIP entry to the festival, includes a free tethered balloon ride, an air-conditioned tent and restroom, and a gourmet dinner. Plus, a private seating area for the concerts and VIP parking. Children over 5 must have a kids VIP ticket to enter the VIP tent.

Tethered Balloon Rides will be sold on-site for $20 per person between 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Additionally, each night, a beautiful Balloon Glow will be planned for 8:30 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

The Stables at Le Bocage is located at 4550 Southpark Dr. in Lake Charles 70607.

Scheduled Bands

  • Wayne Toups
  • 3 Beards
  • Caden Gillard
  • Dustin Sonnier
  • The Flamethrowers
  • Parish County Line
  • Johnny Jimenez
  • Charlie Wayne Band
  • Dani Lacour

Hours

  • 5 p.m. - 11 p.m., Friday, June 10, 2022
  • 12 p.m. -11 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022

Tickets

  • General admission tickets: $20 for a one-day adult ticket and $10 for children 5 and over.
  • Ultimate VIP Pass: $100 this includes entry all day to the festival on the night of your choosing.
  • Weekend VIP Pass: $180 this includes entry all weekend to the festival.

You can purchase tickets online at www.swlaballoonfest.com.

Parking

VIP Parking is onsite with ticket purchase

General Admission parking will be located on South Park Rd, across the street from The Stables at Le Bocage.

Handicap parking will be available with proof of valid permit.

Premier Parking is located near the front entrance, it must be purchased online in advance for $10. The availability of premier parking is limited.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Lake Charles hosts SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend
Lake Charles hosts SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend
SWLA Arrest Report - June 7, 2022
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interview: SOWELA informational sessions
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interview: SOWELA informational sessions
Calcasieu Clerk of Court
Calcasieu Parish issues urgent call for more election commissioners