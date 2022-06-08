Incoming Calcasieu Superintendent discusses challenges for next school year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Contract negotiations are complete, and Dr. Shannon LaFargue is set to become Calcasieu Parish’s new school superintendent on July 1.

LaFargue said although this year saw the Calcasieu Parish School Board get back to some sense of normalcy, he’s looking forward to next year, hopefully without having to deal with COVID or a catastrophic storm.

The 53-year-old LaFargue said there will be many challenges ahead, not the least of which is learning loss and the transition to digital technology.

“The hurricanes and the flood and the freeze, our students not being in school. Having to go through the virtual learning which was very difficult for parents, very difficult for students and teachers,” LaFargue said.

He acknowledged the toll challenges have taken on teachers.

“Teachers are overworked. They become stressed because they are having to deal with not only what we’re trying to do for our kids to recover learning loss, but they’re trying to deal with personal circumstances,” he said.

He also said they do have a voice and he has and will continue to make sure they are heard through an innovation application process.

“I allowed the teachers, please tell me what you want to do differently. Tell me your rationale why you want to do it. Do you have any research? What’s prohibiting you from doing it now and how’s it going to affect the outcome of student achievement for your students? If you can address those issues, I mean that’s critical thinking at its highest level,” he said.

LaFargue acknowledged a survey of teachers about the three superintendent job finalists showed he was their third choice for superintendent. But he said that does not affect his determination to support them.

“I want the teachers and the staff to know we’re going to work extremely hard to value them, to provide an educational platform and a presence toward all students. All students can feel accepted, all students can be inclusive. All students are going to be prepared for pursuing their career interests or even going on to college,” LaFargue said.

LaFargue will receive a negotiated annual salary of $190,000, which he said is market value. Calcasieu Parish schools have the seventh highest student enrollment numbers in the state.

