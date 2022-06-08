50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We continue to bake in the heat as rain remains unlikely for SW LA

By Ben Terry
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hopefully we enjoyed the rain we got last week because the trends continue to look drier and drier for Southwest Louisiana over the days ahead when it comes to rain chances. Initially the thought was a weak front would interact with the area by Saturday but that front won’t make it thanks to a relentless upper level ridge of high pressure. The closest storms get will be north and southeast Louisiana, bypassing our area with the only best chance of rain we would see. By next week, the upper-level ridge will rebuild and take away any hope of rain by early next week.

Daily forecast high temperatures will continue to rise higher and higher as a result, topping out in the middle 90s each day and resulting in heat index values around 100 to 103 each afternoon.

The tropics remain quiet with no new development over the next week expected. A plume of dust from Africa continues moving across the Atlantic and will be arriving in the Gulf this weekend. We’ll see our haziest skies by early next week. This dust further suppresses tropical development, including our daily rain chances and does reduce the air quality a bit as well.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry weather continues for several more days
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid forecast ahead, feeling more like August than June
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat and humidity build this week
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Getting hotter by the day this week and rain free until the weekend