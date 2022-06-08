50/50 Thursdays
Crews, Morgan invited to join U.S. Collegiate National Team

LSU Tigers
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomores Dylan Crews and Tre’ Morgan have been invited to join the U.S. Collegiate National Team this summer USA Baseball announced on Wednesday, June 8.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp will feature 48-50 of the premier non-draft-eligible college players in a five-game intrasquad series in North Carolina beginning on June 30 - July 4.

A final 26-man roster will be announced after training camp and they will represent the U.S. at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9-15.

The reigning Co-SEC Player of the Year hit .349 at the plate this season with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs, the most since 2009 when Ryan Schimpf had 22. Crews also added 72 RBI and 73 runs and was voted a First-Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. He also was named a First-Team All-SEC member and a member of the All-SEC Defensive Team.

LSU center fielder has been invited to join the U.S. Collegiate National Team.
Morgan a native of New Orleans was selected to his second straight All-SEC Defensive Team at first base for the Tigers. He hit .342 this season with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 54 RBI, and 50 runs.

The opening game of the Stars vs. Stripes series will take place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., at 6 p.m. on June 30.

The Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) in Durham, N.C., will host Games 2, 3, and 4. The first pitches of games 2 and 4 are set for 5:35 p.m. CT on July 1 and 3, respectively, and game 3 will start at 4:05 p.m. CT.

