Coushatta Tribe hosts 25th Annual Powwow Celebration this weekend

Coushatta Tribe hosts 25th Annual Powwow Celebration
Coushatta Tribe hosts 25th Annual Powwow Celebration(Coushatta Tribe)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana is inviting everyone to its 25th Annual Powwow Celebration this weekend.

The weekend full of drum and dance competitions, as well as Native American arts, crafts, and food, begins Friday, June 10, 2022, and continues through Saturday.

Admission is $5 per day. Children age 6 and under get in free.

The celebration will be located at The Pavilion, located on the grounds of Coushatta Casino Resort located at 777 Coushatta Dr, Kinder, LA 70648.

Gates will open Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m.

And don’t miss the Grand Entry on Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at noon and 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

