Comparing school board superintendent salaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu School Board on Tuesday approved a salary of $190K for new Superintendent Shannon Lafargue.

KPLC compared the superintendent salaries of all other school districts in the state with an enrollment of 20,000 or more students.

SUPERINTENDENT SALARIES BY COMPARABLE ENROLLMENT

Enrollment is listed in parentheses.

Jefferson Parish (47,648 students): $250K ( $250K ( audit ).

Orleans Parish (43,875 students): $290K ( $290K ( audit ).

E. Baton Rouge Parish (41,418 students): $255K ( $255K ( article ).

St. Tammany Parish (37,345 students): $215K ( $215K ( article ).

Caddo Parish (34,850 students): $263K ( $263K ( audit ).

Lafayette Parish (31,587 students): $239K ( $239K ( audit ).

Calcasieu Parish (27,773 students): $190K.

Livingston Parish (26,433 students): $138K ( $138K ( audit ).

Ascension Parish (23,815 students): $259K ( $259K ( audit ).

Bossier Parish (22,417 students): $196K ( $196K ( audit ).

Rapides Parish (22,138 students): $187K ( $187K ( audit ).

LOCAL SUPERINTENDENT SALARIES

Calcasieu Parish (27,773 students): $190K.

Vernon Parish (7,937 students): $133K ( $133K ( audit ).

Beauregard Parish (5,715 students): $113K ( $113K ( audit ).

Jeff Davis Parish (5,425 students): $127K ( $127K ( audit ).

Allen Parish (4,032 students): $108K ( $108K ( audit ).

Cameron Parish (1,122 students): $118K ( $118K ( audit ).

