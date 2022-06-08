50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Parish issues urgent call for more election commissioners

Calcasieu Clerk of Court
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones says the parish is in urgent need of election commissioners.

Between COVID and the hurricanes, he says the parish only has about half the workers needed to run larger elections.

Commissioners earn up to $200 per election they work.

“Our commissioners are what make elections possible. It’s a testament to the power of democracy at work when neighbors, friends, and family come together to make sure every vote is counted. More now than ever, we need your help,” says Jones.

If you are interested in becoming a commissioner, there are two classes being held soon in Lake Charles and Sulphur:

  • June 14 - West Cal Event Center in Sulphur at 6 p.m.
  • June 16 - Calcasieu Courthouse in Lake Charles at 6 p.m.

Anyone who wants to be a commissioner but is unable to attend one of these classes can contact the Election Directors as another class may become available before the November election. That number is 337-437- 3558 ext.123 or 144.

Once an individual becomes a commissioner, the Clerk of Court offers continuing education to keep commissioners updated as laws and protocols change.

For more information on how to become an election commissioner and a link to the commissioner application form, you can visit the Clerk of Court website at https://www.calclerkofcourt.com/become-a-commisioner.

