AT&T expands fiber internet service near Lock Park

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - AT&T is expanding its high-speed internet capabilities, impacting several homes and businesses in Lake Charles.

Company officials gathered for a ribbon cutting Tuesday in Lock Park.

The neighborhoods surrounding the park will be provided with newly available fiber internet services.

“In this area, homeowners will be able to get between 100 MB and 5G internet service, and this is an effort - two or three years ago Mayor Nic Hunter really challenged AT&T to increase network capability in the Lake Charles area,” said Levar Greenhouse, AT&T’s regional director of external affairs in SWLA.

Eligible households will benefit from up to $30 off broadband services, which can be applied to all AT&T fiber speed tiers.

