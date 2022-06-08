50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

AT&T expands fiber internet service near Lock Park

By Joel Bruce
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - AT&T is expanding its high-speed internet capabilities, impacting several homes and businesses in Lake Charles.

Company officials gathered for a ribbon cutting Tuesday in Lock Park.

The neighborhoods surrounding the park will be provided with newly available fiber internet services.

“In this area, homeowners will be able to get between 100 MB and 5G internet service, and this is an effort - two or three years ago Mayor Nic Hunter really challenged AT&T to increase network capability in the Lake Charles area,” said Levar Greenhouse, AT&T’s regional director of external affairs in SWLA.

Eligible households will benefit from up to $30 off broadband services, which can be applied to all AT&T fiber speed tiers.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Fort Polk to hold “Freedom Fest” 2022 on June 11.
Fort Polk to hold “Freedom Fest” 2022 on June 11
The neighborhoods surrounding Lock Park in Lake Charles will be provided with newly available...
AT&T expands fiber internet service in neighborhoods near Lock Park
Wednesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat and humidity remain high while rain chances stay low
Voters elected Nick Nezat to represent District 2, but he can’t take office until the Secretary...
‘Unusual and unfortunate timing:’ more controversy over Sulphur election