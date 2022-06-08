19-year-old rescued after sailing vessel runs aground near Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 19-year-old man was rescued after his sailing vessel ran aground near Lake Charles, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call around 9 p.m. Monday from the 19-year-old, who said his vessel had run aground and was taking on water.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the boater and transferred him to Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles..

“Communication devices can be the most important piece of equipment on board a vessel, especially during an emergency,” said Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Elliston, search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “While cell phones can lose battery power or signal strength, marine radios are reliable and can enable you to call for help in an instant, as seen in this case.”

