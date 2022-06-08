50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

19-year-old rescued after sailing vessel runs aground near Lake Charles

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 19-year-old man was rescued after his sailing vessel ran aground near Lake Charles, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call around 9 p.m. Monday from the 19-year-old, who said his vessel had run aground and was taking on water.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the boater and transferred him to Chennault International Airport in Lake Charles..

“Communication devices can be the most important piece of equipment on board a vessel, especially during an emergency,” said Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Elliston, search and rescue mission coordinator for the case. “While cell phones can lose battery power or signal strength, marine radios are reliable and can enable you to call for help in an instant, as seen in this case.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

A 19-year-old man was rescued after his sailing vessel ran aground near Lake Charles, according...
Coast Guard rescue
National Cancer Survivor's Day
Survivors gather on National Cancer Survivor’s Day
SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival
Lake Charles hosts SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend
Lake Charles hosts SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend
Lake Charles hosts SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend