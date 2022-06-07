Texas students serve Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

From hurricanes to flooding, COVID and more the city of Lake Charles is still standing after being hit by four natural disasters.

A pattern of resilience recognized by the BOUNCE ministry, inspiring a team of students who were eager to help locals, through recovery work.

“I am inside the house working in the living room, we already took down the foam boards and were putting up sheet rock for the ceiling and then we are going to put in the flooring and fix the deck outside, I’m pretty sure” Student Carter Barton, said.

Severe damage to homes and the livelihood of many were at stake, like home owner, Bonita Karey.

“This has been a journey, since that time my house has been broken into, I mean, you know, I have to go back and start from the bottom for some things but the good part is the calvary has come.”

With a total of 124 volunteers, 24 of them were in her home today repairing the ceiling and remolding the floors. They said, there’s nowhere else they would rather be.

“Personally to me this is better than just sitting on my couch at home because I get to see the joy on people faces and feel something in my heart,” Student, Carter Barton said.

Their inspiration, one student Chase Borders credits his Pastor.

“One of the big things that our youth pastor mentions is to be the salt and light of the earth and so during the dark times that have recently come, it’s really humbling and great to be a part of something that can be bring a little light, happiness and joy into people’s lives.”

And Student, Carter Barton uses her positive outlook on life to inspire others to do the same.

“Just listen to your heart, don’t care what other people think about you, you know what’s right, you know.”

