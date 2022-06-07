Teen drowns at Toledo Bend spillway

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An 18-year-old male drowned at the spillway of Toledo Bend dam Monday evening.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call that three young men were swimming when one of them went under water.

Sabine sheriff’s deputies and the office’s dive team and South Sabine Fire District personnel responded.

Divers found him about 25 feet from the bank just after 7 p.m. Monday.

His name has not yet been released.

“Sheriff Mitchell asked for prayers for the victim’s family and friends,” says a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

