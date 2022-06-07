50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June 6, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 6, 2022.

Lee Michael Broussard Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Jeff Thomas III, 43, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.

Keith Alan Reynolds, 35, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Antonio Vincent Green, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Ashley Fontenot, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Melvin Keith Porter, 52, Dickinson, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

April Antonitte Alfred, 30, Lake Charles: Battery; probation detainer.

Gabriel Wayne Fruge, 43, Westlake: Contempt of court; contractor fraud under $25,000 (5 charges); theft under $25,000 (3 charges); theft under $5,000; contractor fraud under $5,000; misapplication of payments over $1,000; issuing worthless checks under $25,000; contractor fraud under $1,000.

Nelson Joseph Montgomery Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle owner must have registration.

Norward Lainta, 63, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of stolen firearms.

Jamie Lee Brady, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; contempt of court.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

A woman holds a Carbon Monoxide detector as a demonstration.
Carbon monoxide detectors may soon be required in Louisiana homes with generator installations
After a long session with a special redistricting right in the middle of it, state lawmakers...
2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session comes to an end; Edwards gives his take
The Louisiana seafood cook-off is happening Tuesday, and 12 chefs will be competing for the...
Lake Charles chef to compete in state seafood competition
The Louisiana seafood cook-off is happening Tuesday, and 12 chefs will be competing for the...
Lake Charles chef to compete in state seafood competition