SWLA Arrest Report - June 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 6, 2022.

Lee Michael Broussard Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Jeff Thomas III, 43, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.

Keith Alan Reynolds, 35, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Antonio Vincent Green, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Ashley Fontenot, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Melvin Keith Porter, 52, Dickinson, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

April Antonitte Alfred, 30, Lake Charles: Battery; probation detainer.

Gabriel Wayne Fruge, 43, Westlake: Contempt of court; contractor fraud under $25,000 (5 charges); theft under $25,000 (3 charges); theft under $5,000; contractor fraud under $5,000; misapplication of payments over $1,000; issuing worthless checks under $25,000; contractor fraud under $1,000.

Nelson Joseph Montgomery Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle owner must have registration.

Norward Lainta, 63, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of stolen firearms.

Jamie Lee Brady, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; contempt of court.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.