Southern Miss ends LSU season, 8-7, in Hattiesburg Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (40-22) struggled in the season finale against Southern Miss (47-17) falling 8-7 in the Hattiesburg Regional and ending the Tigers’ season.

LSU used a total of eight pitchers, seven in relief, in the final game, allowing seven runs on 11 hits, while striking out four and walking five batters.

Entering the top of the seventh inning, with the Tigers hanging on to a one-run lead, Southern Miss tied the game on an RBI sac-fly from Chris Sargent to make it 4-4.

Then, Slade Wilks’ single to center gave Southern Miss its second lead of the game on an RBI single to make it 5-4, and then, Gabe Montenegro added two more runs on a two-run single to make it 7-4.

LSU answered in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single from Tre’ Morgan, his third of the game, to make it 7-5, and then, Jordan Thompson added another run on an RBI single of his own, his second, to cut the lead to one and make it 7-6.

With the Tigers trailing by one heading to the bottom of the eighth inning, Gavin Dugas tied the game with a solo home run to left field. It was his fifth homer of the season and tied the game at 7-7.

The Golden Eagles retook the lead at 8-7 in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI sac-fly from Danny Lynch after Southern Miss started the inning with back-to-back hits.

Southern Miss got things started in the top of the first inning on a solo home run from Carson Paetow to get a quick 1-0 lead.

The Tigers quickly answered things in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run single from Morgan to give them a 2-1 lead. Thompson added another run on an RBI bunt single to make it 3-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, Cade Doughty gave the Tigers a three-run advantage with a solo home run to left field to make it 4-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, Southern Miss added two runs as Sargent scored on a passed ball to make it 4-2 and then Wilks got them within one on an RBI groundout to make it 4-3.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.