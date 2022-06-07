Mississippi election: 4 Congress seats on primary ballots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is holding party primaries for its four U.S. House seats, with three Republicans and one Democrat seeking reelection.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. If runoffs are needed, they will be June 28.

Rep. Steven Palazzo is facing six challengers in the Republican primary in south Mississippi’s 4th District. They include a sheriff, a state senator and a candidate who filed an ethics complaint against Palazzo after the 2020 race.

Republican Rep. Trent Kelly and Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson each face one primary challenger. Republican Rep. Michael Guest faces two.

