50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

La. among first states approved for increased high-speed internet access funding

Louisiana is set to receive $176.7 million through the American Rescue Plan to increase access...
Louisiana is set to receive $176.7 million through the American Rescue Plan to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet.(KBTX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Louisiana is among the first four states to be approved to receive money under the Capital Projects Fund, the US Department of Treasury announced on Tuesday, June 7.

Officials said the state is set to receive $176.7 million through the American Rescue Plan to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet.

“The pandemic exposed longstanding challenges that workers and families face when they don’t have adequate access to the internet, especially those living in rural areas and other unconnected communities. That is why these broadband investments across the country are so critical,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. “This funding through the American Rescue Plan will help connect thousands of homes and businesses in Louisiana with affordable high-speed internet and help close the digital divide in communities where connectivity is needed most. Treasury commends Louisiana for targeting this funding to places where it is most urgently needed across the state.”

Officials added the nearly $180 million will provide funding to connect nearly 88,500 homes and businesses to internet speeds of 25/3 Mbps.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Wednesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat and humidity remain high while rain chances stay low
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Car was traveling 74 mph in 40 mph zone in fatal crash in Sulphur
LDWF clarifies new license requirement for roadside crabbing
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip