Jennings man arrested following fight at High School graduation

Sherman Grant, 26
Sherman Grant, 26(Jennings Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a large fight during the Jennings High School Graduation Ceremony, according to Jennings Police.

Officers say they responded to a fight that broke out at the Jerry Simmons Stadium during the graduation ceremony on May 18, 2022. The fight caused several bystanders to be injured as they were trying to evacuate.

Multiple suspects were identified by authorities during the fight and arrest warrants were later obtained for those individuals.

On June 4, Jennings police officers witnessed one of the suspects, Sherman Grant, 26, at a residence on S. Broadway St.

Grant would be taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail for battery, terrorizing, and contempt of court.

The Jennings Police Department says further arrests are expected to be made in the near future as they track down the remaining suspects from the fight.

