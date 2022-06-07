Former McNeese DB Colby Richardson commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After announcing he had entered the transfer portal on January 31, former McNeese defensive back Colby Richardson has finally found his landing spot in LSU.

PSA the island staying home in DEATH VALLEY LETS ROCK OUT LSU🐯🎸..All Glory to God!! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/EVL8FXdO56 — 🏝 (@Rich1sland) June 3, 2022

The graduate transfer originally committed to Colorado State, but now joins his former head coach Frank Wilson in Baton Rouge after Wilson announced he was returning to the Tigers as the program’s Associate Head Coach in December.

“Coach Frank called me and told me ‘Are you interested in flipping your commitment?’,” Richardson told Matt Moscona of ESPN Radio of Baton Rouge. “I was just excited to even get the call and when I got the call, I already knew what it was.”

The native of New Orleans spent four years at McNeese and played in 22 games recording 42 total tackles and two interceptions. Despite LSU bringing numerous defensive backs in through the transfer portal, Richardson’s expectation is still to compete for a job.

“It’s just the natural competitiveness in me,” Richardson said. “I am actually not worried bout who’s all there. I just feel as if we can all learn from each other.”

Richardson is set to report to LSU and join the team on Tuesday.

