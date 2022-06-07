FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat and humidity remain high while rain chances stay low

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures remain on the high side over the next several days as a heat ridge builds over the region. This will send highs well into the 90s, topping 95 in spots each day through the weekend. Heat index readings could top 100 during the afternoon, so take your heat precautions over the next several days.

This ridge won’t weaken enough to allow the expected front into Southwest Louisiana therefore rain chances remain very low even Saturday and Sunday. Highs stay well into the lower to middle 90s each day next week as well with little to no rain. It’s more a forecast typical of mid-summer here in these parts.

In the meantime, we also have no tropical threats over the next several days. A plume of dust from Africa is drifting across the Atlantic now and should arrive in the Gulf over the weekend, bringing back our hazy skies, vivid sunsets and keeping rain chances even lower as a result.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

