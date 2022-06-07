Detention basin off Louisiana Ave. to hold up to 60 million gallons of rainwater

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Just the sound of thunder can bring some local flood victims back in time to when water entered their homes - some, multiple times over the past few years.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has greenlighted a project that may help prevent flooding in areas in the Contraband Bayou watershed.

A bid of close to $5 million was awarded to Rigid Constructors of Lafayette for a basin that will hold up to 60 million gallons of rainwater. Parish officials say it will help prevent flooding.

The detention basin will extend over 14 acres. (Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

People in the area off Louisiana Avenue, both north and south of McNeese Street, have complained of flooding. Donnie Myers says his house has flooded eight times.

“My house is considered a flash flood zone. Out of twenty houses, my house is the only one considered a flash flood zone,” he said.

The Calcasieu Police Jury’s detention basin will detain rainwater so it can be released gradually to prevent flooding.

Assistant to the Calcasieu Parish administrator Alberto Galan says residents can expect to notice a difference.

“It doesn’t just impact the neighborhoods immediately adjacent to the property. But it actually impacts the entire watershed to some degree. So, it’s regional in nature because it impacts those who live right here and have businesses here as well as those who live upstream and downstream primarily within this watershed,” Galan said.

They will break ground in September, and the $5 million basin will be complete in March 2024.

Seventy-eight-year-old resident Helen Curol is glad to hear about the project and hopeful it will make a difference.

“I’m thinking it might help us,” Curol said. “And I’m excited about it because I know I can’t go through another air boat rescue. My neighbors, that one’s moved away and a new one’s in. This one over here is still here, but they’ve got a family and they have to deal with their family, and they had to help me wade through to get out to the street to get in an air boat.”

She hopes the project will be finished before they flood again.

Galan says the project will also include what they call passive park amenities - walking path, benches, nice landscaping, along with fences surrounding the property so it’s a neighborhood feature in additional to a neighborhood infrastructure project.

And for those who worry about flooding, Galan says the drainage lateral system has been cleaned out by contractor Crowder Gulf, especially in the Contraband Bayou area.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.