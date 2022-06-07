50/50 Thursdays
Car was traveling 74 mph in 40 mph zone in fatal crash in Sulphur

A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an accident Saturday afternoon.
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an accident Saturday afternoon.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The investigation into the fatal accident that claimed the life of 18-year-old Jesse Harmon found that the vehicle in which she was a passenger was traveling 74 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone, according to Sulphur police.

The 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in which Harmon was traveling was eastbound on Cypress Street when a westbound 2011 Toyota Camry attempted to turn south onto Kent Street, police said. the Volkswagen struck the front driver corner of the Toyota, then struck a utility pole.

Harmon, who had graduated from Sulphur High School earlier in the day, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said none of the three occupants of the Jetta were wearing seatbelts.

Sgt. A.J. Powell, a crash reconstructionist, said the investigation found that five seconds before impact, the Volkswagen was traveling 74 miles per hour.

He said speed, a lack of seatbelt usage and the vehicle that turned in front of the Jetta were all contributing factors.

No citation have been issued and Harmon’s family has told Sulphur police they do not wish to press charges, Powell said.

Once the reconstruction supplement is completed and the toxicology report returned, the case will be turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office.

