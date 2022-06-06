50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Westlake car wash owner offers reward after business burglarized

Burglary at Blast and Vac in Westlake.
Burglary at Blast and Vac in Westlake.(KPLC viewer)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - The burglary damage to a Westlake car wash was much greater than the amount of money stolen, the owner says.

Arnold Basco posted pictures of the damage to his Facebook page, showing that the change machine and dollar bill reader were ripped from the brick at Blast & Vac at 2300 Sampson Street.

Basco told KPLC he estimates $600 was stolen, but estimates around $15K worth of damage was done. He said just one of the machines costs between $8K and $10K.

Basco is now offering a $1,000 reward for information about the burglary. He asked anyone with information to call 337-515-1617 or to call the Westlake Police Department.

Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye confirms his department is investigating, but that no arrests have been made.

Burglary at Blast and Vac in Westlake.
Burglary at Blast and Vac in Westlake.(KPLC viewer)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Jennings
Firefighters respond to crash north of Sulphur
Firefighters respond to crash north of Sulphur
Firefighters respond to crash north of Sulphur
Firefighters respond to crash north of Sulphur
Lake Charles Police Department announces annual honorees.
LCPD announces yearly award winners