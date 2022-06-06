Westlake car wash owner offers reward after business burglarized

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - The burglary damage to a Westlake car wash was much greater than the amount of money stolen, the owner says.

Arnold Basco posted pictures of the damage to his Facebook page, showing that the change machine and dollar bill reader were ripped from the brick at Blast & Vac at 2300 Sampson Street.

Basco told KPLC he estimates $600 was stolen, but estimates around $15K worth of damage was done. He said just one of the machines costs between $8K and $10K.

Basco is now offering a $1,000 reward for information about the burglary. He asked anyone with information to call 337-515-1617 or to call the Westlake Police Department.

Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye confirms his department is investigating, but that no arrests have been made.

Burglary at Blast and Vac in Westlake. (KPLC viewer)

