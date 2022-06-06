SWLA Arrest Report - June 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 5, 2022.
Jason Paul Nero, 42, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Tristan Jay Perry, 24, Lumberton, TX: Battery of a dating partner.
Isaac Leon Nash, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Lee Temple, 55, Vinton: Aggravated assault; resisting an officer; battery.
Julie Jean Comeaux, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of thieves tools.
Kaishus Keith King, 37, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $5,000; illegal carrying of thieves tools.
Bourgeois Chevolier Shanklin, 44, Columbus, MS: Instate detainer.
Chance Easton Estrada, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
