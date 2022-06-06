50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 5, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 5, 2022.

Jason Paul Nero, 42, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Tristan Jay Perry, 24, Lumberton, TX: Battery of a dating partner.

Isaac Leon Nash, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Lee Temple, 55, Vinton: Aggravated assault; resisting an officer; battery.

Julie Jean Comeaux, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of thieves tools.

Kaishus Keith King, 37, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $5,000; illegal carrying of thieves tools.

Bourgeois Chevolier Shanklin, 44, Columbus, MS: Instate detainer.

Chance Easton Estrada, 28, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

