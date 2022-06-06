SE Texas burglary suspect shoots homeowner, sets fire to home, deputies say

Orange, Texas (KPLC) - A man is accused of breaking into a house, stealing a firearm, shooting the owner and setting fire to the garage after law enforcement arrived, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A homeowner in the 2800 block of North Hwy 62 was shot with his own firearm by an intruder in his home Saturday, according to deputies. The victim’s wife said she heard a gunshot and saw her husband running from the back of the house with gunshot wounds to the upper right arm and chest when she arrived home.

The homeowners believe the suspect, Eric Ray-Martin Thibodeaux, 39, was burglarizing the home, according to deputies.

The couple left the home with their infant child and ran to nearby neighbors, according to OCSO.

Deputies arrived in the area around 3:48 p.m. Saturday and surrounded the home with Thibodeaux inside, according to OCSO. The victim was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment.

Deputies heard a gunshot from the garage area. The Orange County SWAT Team arrived on scene and tried to talk to Thibodeaux, but he did not respond, and another shot was fired from the home, according to OCSO.

Thibodeaux set fire to the garage area of the home, according to deputies. Deputies deployed a tactical robot inside the home, but they could not see anything due to heavy smoke.

Officials heard Thibodeaux calling for help from inside the burning house, according to OCSO. They broke a window and safely removed him.

Thibodeaux was evaluated at St. Elizabeth Hospital before he was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and arson.

Additional charges against Thibodeaux are pending. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate.

