Safe Sitter classes return

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Many young people, especially during summer break, earn money by babysitting.

For the month of June, West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital is offering safe-sitter classes teaching young adolescents ages 11 to 13 basic life saving techniques in the event of a medical emergency.

“I took this course because I babysit my little siblings and I did not know all the stuff, so I came to get an overview about what to do whenever I’m baby-sitting, Student, Brylynn Laflaur said.

The six-and-a-half-hour class, covers a variety of topics - the basics of child care, first-aid, and rescue skills.

In addition to learning life saving techniques that they’ll carry for the rest of their lives, each student will receive a safe sitter completion card, verifying their training at the end of each course.

Clinical Educator Christa O’Neal says, they know this class pays off.

“This course is very beneficial to our community; we have actually had a student that took our course and within a few weeks following the course their younger sibling choked and she was able to use some of the choking child rescue skills to assist her younger sibling and was successful.”

There will be two safe sitter classes held in June. The next class will be held on Tuesday, June 14th at the Dynamic Dimensions Fitness Center in Moss Bluff. There is a $35 registration fee and pre-registration is required. For more information and details on how to sign up. Click on the following link: Safe-Sitter registration Info

