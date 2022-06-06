50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale schedules nightly water outages

Water Outage
Water Outage(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The City of Oakdale has announced that it will be beginning its Water Well Rehabilitation Project today, June 6, 2022.

As a result, water will be shut off each night in the Oakdale area from around 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. There is currently no estimate for when the project will be completed.

During service hours, Oakdale will also be under a boil advisory beginning tomorrow, June 7.

The city will have updates related to the project on their Facebook page, through text and email alerts, as well as on their website HERE.

