Nick Nezat officially chosen to represent District 2 on Sulphur City Council

By Haley Weger
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Nick Nezat was elected to represent Sulphur’s District 2 on the city council.

Saturday’s special election was called after a March election was deemed null and void because of redistricting errors.

“We’re excited, we’re happy it’s behind us, but we know the easy part is over now and the hard part is about to begin, so we’re ready to get to work,” Nezat said.

Nick Nezat defeated incumbent Mike Koonce by an even greater margin than he did in the contested March election.

“I think everybody understood the importance of this election. Every time we have a small election, the voter turnout has been historically low. So to see that it actually went up was a great, great thing,” Nezat said.

Only 13% voted in March, while 19% of District 2 voters cast their ballots Saturday.

Nezat says he and his team are already discussing improving infrastructure, and they also want to work on getting the parks updated to provide citizens with free or affordable entertainment.

“It hasn’t gone unnoticed the support that we’ve all received. I look forward to representing you and being your voice,” he said.

We’re told Nezat will be sworn in once the Secretary of State certifies the election, which could take several more days.

