LSU falls 8-4 to Southern Miss in NCAA Regional; teams face off again Monday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WAFB) - LSU could not finish off Southern Miss on Sunday, June 5, but the Tigers still have a chance to make it to a Super Regional.

LSU fell 8-4. The two teams will face off again on Monday, June 6, at 3 p.m.

Riley Cooper (4-3) was charged with the loss for LSU. He gave up one run on two hits in 2.2 innings of work. He struck out three batters.

LSU drops to 40-21 overall.

