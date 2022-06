LCPD announces yearly award winners

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has announced its yearly award winners.

The winners were honored at an annual banquet last month.

MERIT AWARDS

Corporal Keithen Breaux

Evidence Officer Melanie Cooley

Corporal Wyatt Davis

Sergeant Kevin Hoover

Records Clerk Vanessa Istre

Sergeant Chris Johnson

Corporal Kasie Landry

Corporal Robert Rainwater

LIFESAVING AWARDS

Corporal Russell Dennis

Corporal John Ryan Gaspard

VALOR AWARD

Corporal Philip Gardiner

HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

Communications Officer Jackie Etienne-Green

Communications Officer Sally Moore

SUPPORT EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR: Evidence Officer Jessica Dougherty

PATROL OFFICER OF THE YEAR: Corporal Brennan Bernat

ROOKIE OFFICER OF THE YEAR: Officer Jonathan DeJesus-Rios

INVESTIGATOR OF THE YEAR: Sergeant Willie Fontenot

SUPERVISOR OF THE YEAR: Sergeant Jason Landreneau

PROFESSIONALISM AWARD: Lieutenant Ronald Fontenot

CHIEF’S AWARD – OFFICER OF THE YEAR: Sergeant Scott Dougherty

