FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some of the hottest days so far this year ahead this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the pattern taking a flip flop back to no rain over the next several days, the focus again turns toward the heat with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat indices back to around the century mark.

The upper-level pattern will not be conducive for much of any rain through the workweek but will break down enough to allow a weak frontal boundary to push in over the weekend. This will allow the return of shower and thunderstorm chances by Saturday. Until then, things stay hot, dry and quiet.

Tropical Storm Alex finally forms over the open waters of the Atlantic. After crossing the Florida Peninsula as an undeveloped storm, the upgrade was made today although the only areas of concern will be Bermuda, otherwise no land impacts as it stays out to sea. No other new tropical development is expected over the week ahead which is good news!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

