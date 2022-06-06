FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat and humidity build this week as the rain holds off

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today’s weather will be a lot like what we continue to see through the week as sunshine mixed with a few clouds and a nice Gulf breeze return during the afternoon combine with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Heat index values will top out in the upper 90s to near 100 at times.

Later in the week, a ridge of hot high pressure aloft will continue to stifle off rain chances and bake us even more as highs will tiptoe closer to the middle 90s by middle to late-week. This ridge of high pressure will weaken by Saturday allowing a weak front into the state and bringing our first rain chances back. Some additional scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible again on Sunday before another hot and dry pattern returns the following week.

The tropics remain quiet close to home and that won’t be changing over the next several days as no new development is expected.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

