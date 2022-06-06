Firefighters respond to crash north of Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Local firefighters responded to a vehicle accident that sent the vehicle careening off-road, according to Ward Six Fire Protection District 1.

Firefighters arrived on scene near Miller Rd. and Hwy 27 north of Sulphur around 12 a.m. this morning, June 6, 2022.

A flipped vehicle was found in the treeline by authorities after a witness told them about where it left the road.

Authorities say the driver was thankfully not injured during the crash.

