Firefighters respond to crash north of Sulphur
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Local firefighters responded to a vehicle accident that sent the vehicle careening off-road, according to Ward Six Fire Protection District 1.
Firefighters arrived on scene near Miller Rd. and Hwy 27 north of Sulphur around 12 a.m. this morning, June 6, 2022.
A flipped vehicle was found in the treeline by authorities after a witness told them about where it left the road.
Authorities say the driver was thankfully not injured during the crash.
