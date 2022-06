Welsh, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle transporting a trailer home has become disabled on I-10 West, leading to traffic backup in Welsh.

The truck and trailer have now been removed from the roadway, according to Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.

Traffic is backed up around 5 miles.

A vehicle transporting a trailer home disabled on I-10 West, leading to traffic backup in Welsh on June 6, 2022. (Welsh Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.