COVID-19 in SWLA: June 6, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
New reinfections are included in new case counts.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 52% of cases and 42% of deaths from May 19 to May 25.
Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 2,408 new cases.
· 424 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).
· 4 new deaths.
· 219 patients hospitalized (8 more than previous update).
· 66% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 53 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 118 new cases.
· 18 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 8 patients hospitalized (1 fewer than previous update).
· 40 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 94 new cases.
· 17 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 42 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 18 new cases.
· 1 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new reinfection.
· 0 new deaths.
· 41 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 8 new cases.
· 1 new reinfection.
· 0 new deaths.
· 35 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 1 active case among inmates.
· 0 active cases among staff members.
