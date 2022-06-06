Body found on Ruth Street identified

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The man who was found dead on Ruth Street last month has been identified.

The body of Russell J. Guidry, 40, of Sulphur, was found on Ruth Street on May 27. Charlie Hunter, investigator with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office, confirmed that Guidry was the deceased. Next of kin has been notified, he said.

The cause of death is still under investigation, Hunter said.

