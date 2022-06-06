50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Body found on Ruth Street identified

Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The man who was found dead on Ruth Street last month has been identified.

The body of Russell J. Guidry, 40, of Sulphur, was found on Ruth Street on May 27. Charlie Hunter, investigator with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office, confirmed that Guidry was the deceased. Next of kin has been notified, he said.

The cause of death is still under investigation, Hunter said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Eric Ray-Martin Thibodeaux
SE Texas burglary suspect shoots homeowner, sets fire to home, deputies say
CPPJ drainage webinar
2nd ‘Let’s Talk Drainage’ session set for June 15
Burglary at Blast and Vac in Westlake.
Westlake car wash owner offers reward after business burglarized
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Jennings