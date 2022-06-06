Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Jennings

Jefferson Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D is searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist on Hwy 1126 west of Farm Supply Road Monday morning.

Jerry W. Hughes, 73, of Welsh, was riding a bicycle eastbound on Hwy 1126 when he was struck from behind by a small white SUV around 8:30 a.m., said Derek Senegal of Troop D. The SUV driver fled the scene.

Hughes suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. A toxicology sample was collected from Hughes and will be submitted for analysis.

The small white SUV has damage to the hood area and heavy damage to the windshield, Senegal said. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Troop D at 337-491-2513.

Troop D has investigated 10 fatal crashes causing 11 deaths in 2022.

