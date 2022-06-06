2nd ‘Let’s Talk Drainage’ session set for June 15

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Division of Engineering and Public Works and Calcasieu Parish Regional Watershed Management will host the second virtual session of the four-part webinar series, “Let’s Talk Drainage,” on Wednesday, June 15.

The overall purpose of this series is to describe the various elements that contribute to the current flooding vulnerabilities in Calcasieu Parish, explain various mitigation strategies and associated costs, and develop an overall process to mitigate these vulnerabilities within acceptable limits, said CPPJ spokesperson Tom Hoefer.

This second session will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. It will focus on programs that will help watershed management and floodplain protection, Hoefer said.

This session will feature the following speakers: Allen R. Wainwright; director of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Division of Engineering and Public Works; Jeanne Arceneaux Hornsby, director of engineering for C.H. Fenstermaker and Associates; Jennifer Cobian, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury grant director; and Jack Young, Halff Associates program manager, Hoefer said.

“Calcasieu Parish is committed to reducing community vulnerability by implementing a variety of mitigation strategies and best management practices to achieve long-term community resilience,” said Terry Frelot, assistant director of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Division of Engineering and Public Works.

Residents can register for the webinar HERE. The previous session can be viewed HERE.

The remaining sessions will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3 (Policies) and Wednesday, Sept. 7 (Projects), both from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

