2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session comes to an end; Edwards gives his take
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session has adjourned and Gov. John Bel Edwards will shortly give his assessment of how it went.
Edwards is holding a news conference to talk about what was accomplished this session and what bills on his desk he may veto.
Lawmakers had until 6 p.m. to finish all of their work for this session but they wrapped up a little earlier than that.
