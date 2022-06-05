SWLA Arrest Report - June 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 4, 2022.

Brandon Mauriue Williams, 37, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Rodrick Amislto Broadnox, 42, Moreno Valley, Calif.: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Norma A Valdez, 50, Austin, Texas: Battery of a police officer.

David Charles Samaniego, 38, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; operating while intoxicated, third offense; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; driving on roadway laned for traffic; turning movements and required signals.

Arnold James Mcgruder, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; simple battery; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Ian Lane Ash, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Jorge Luis Quintero Solano, 36: Attempted simple burglary; simple burglary.

Shannon Ray Stephenson, 49, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Kermit Ray Zachary, 37, Nevada, Texas: Fails to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment, unless a longer period is specified in contract; failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by applicable state, municipal state.

Chase Edward Moore, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; reckless operating; no motor vehicle insurance; stop signs and yield signs: penalties for violations.

Mandy Lynn Hooper, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; criminal trespass.

Donald Raylon Thomas, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; direct contempt of court (4 charges).

