Nick Nezat elected to Sulphur City Council

By Amanda Johnson and Andrea Robinson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Nick Nezat was elected to Sulphur City Council District 2 in the special election Saturday, June 4.

Challenger Nick Nezat and incumbent Mike Koonce once again faced off for the seat, after Koonce challenged his defeat in the March 26 election due to a redistricting error.

Nezat (R) received 287 votes (63%), while Koonce (R) received 170 (37%).

“We won last time by 26 votes, I believe and this time it was over 100. So, the people spoke and you know, I’m glad that the turnout was better this time and I think people realize how important it was,” Nezat said.

In the previous election, which was declared null and void by Judge Kendrick Guidry, Nezat defeated Koonce 169 to 143.

“I feel that even losing this election, I feel like we won because we had a problem in our election system, and we got it fixed. So, I think that’s a win-win situation especially for the City of Sulphur,” Koonce said.

