50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mariah Carey sued over hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I...
Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is one of the best-selling singles of all time.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million copyright infringement lawsuit over her massive hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

A country music artist named Vince Vance says he wrote and recorded a song with the same name five years before Carey’s massive hit. Vance, whose real name is Andy Stone, filed his lawsuit Friday in New Orleans federal court.

Experts say the only thing the two songs have in common is the title and point out that the U.S. Copyright Office has dozens of songs with the same name.

Carey’s Christmas classic was cowritten and coproduced by the singer herself and Walter Afanasieff in 1994. It appeared on her album “Merry Christmas” and is one of the best-selling singles of all time, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Carey and Sony Music had yet to comment on the lawsuit, as of Saturday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles
Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
A fall during the fifth race at Delta Downs Friday left a jockey and a horse severely injured.
Delta Downs race horse accident
Nezat elected to Sulphur City Council
Nick Nezat elected to Sulphur City Council