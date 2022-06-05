50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

June 4, 2022 declared ‘Ben Terry Day’

“Friends of Ben Terry” hosted a benefit for his cancer treatment
By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our meteorologist Ben Terry was showed in love and support at the fundraiser hosted by “Friends of Ben Terry.”

Representatives from Calcasieu Parish and the City of Lake Charles each honored Terry with a proclamation declaring the day, June 4, 2022 as Ben Terry Day.

The benefit took place at Burton Coliseum June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with live music, food, live and silent auctions, and more. The event raised around $150,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Everardo Rodriguez
Jockey hospitalized, horse euthanized after fall during Delta Downs race
Ben Terry at speaking at benefit
Ben Terry at speaking at benefit
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few scattered storms this evening; rain chances lower next week as the heat builds
Boil advisory issued on N Storer in Iowa