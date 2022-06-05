June 4, 2022 declared ‘Ben Terry Day’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our meteorologist Ben Terry was showed in love and support at the fundraiser hosted by “Friends of Ben Terry.”

Representatives from Calcasieu Parish and the City of Lake Charles each honored Terry with a proclamation declaring the day, June 4, 2022 as Ben Terry Day.

The benefit took place at Burton Coliseum June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with live music, food, live and silent auctions, and more. The event raised around $150,000.

