Jockey hospitalized, horse euthanized after fall during Delta Downs race

Everado Rodriguez
Everardo Rodriguez(Gerald Thomas)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Vinton, La. (KPLC) - A fall during the fifth race at Delta Downs Friday left a jockey and a horse severely injured. The jockey is currently hospitalized, while the horse was euthanized due to its injuries.

Jockey Everardo Rodriguez is in intensive care in Beaumont with a brain bleed, said Rodriguez’s agent, Gerald Thomas. He has no broken bones, and doctors expect him to recover.

The horse, Tf Fortunate One, broke both of its front legs in the fall, according to officials with Delta Downs.

